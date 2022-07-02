Dewayne Dedmon Will Provide The Heat Depth At Center Once Again

Dedmon will return after an impressive showing with Miami.

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was an important piece during their stretches without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.

It is why the Heat rewarded him with a two-year, $9-million contract during free agency. Dedmon joined guard Victor Oladipo as the two players the Heat have re-signed in the offseason.

Last season Dedmon provided the Heat a size advantage in matchups against smaller teams. He was also a valuable rebounder and defender, helping the Heat rank in the top five defensively. The veteran center averaged 6.3 points, 0.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, which were second on the team behind Adebayo.

After being slowed by a midseason knee injury, Dedmon struggled to work his way back into the rotation. He was a non-factor in the playoffs, with coach Erik Spoelstra turning to P.J. Tucker as the backup center. With Tucker gone, Dedmon will have to play a bigger role next season.

Dedmon, who was brought to the Heat two seasons ago, had his most productive year since 2016 with the San Antonio Spurs. He played 67 games, the second-highest of his career.

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.