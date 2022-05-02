Former President Donald Trump Goes After LeBron James Over Transgender Athletes

There has always been a back-and-forth between NBA star LeBron James and former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump hurled his latest insult toward James.

Trump once again expressed his feelings about James during a political rally in Nebraska. When the subject turned to transgender athletes, Trump took aim at James.

“I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much," Trump said during his speech. I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I’d love to have you on my basketball team.’”

James, who played with the Miami Heat from 2010-14, has a long history with Trump. Last January James blasted Trump after a group of his supporters stormed Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

“We live in two Americas and that was a prime example of that yesterday," James said of the protesters. If you don’t understand or see that then you need to take a step back. Not just one step but four or five or even 10 steps backward. “How do you want your kids or grandkids to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it."

Apparently, James has a bigger rivalry with Trump than Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan.

