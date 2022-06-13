Photos Of Jimmy Butler And Donovan Mitchell Together Create Internet Buzz

Mitchell has been long considered a target for the Heat

The Miami Heat season ended two weeks ago and the speculation has already began.

Utah Jazz guard and three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was recently spotted with Heat star Jimmy Butler and working out with center Bam Adebayo. The Heat are a potential landing spot for Mitchell, who has expressed his frustrations in Utah after the firing of coach Quin Snyder.

Mitchell could be the next disgruntled star forcing his way out of Utah. A Big Three of Butler, Adebayo, and Mitchell would bolster a Heat lineup that came within one victory of playing in the NBA Finals. They lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Adding Mitchell would also take a lot of the scoring load off Butler, who carried the Heat during the postseason. Butler averaged 47 minutes in Games 6 and 7 against the Celtics.

Last season Mitchell averaged 26 points on 45 percent shooting. He is under a five-year, $163 million contract so a trade scenario would likely include Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and future draft picks.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1