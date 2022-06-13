Skip to main content

Photos Of Jimmy Butler And Donovan Mitchell Together Create Internet Buzz

Mitchell has been long considered a target for the Heat

The Miami Heat season ended two weeks ago and the speculation has already began. 

Utah Jazz guard and three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was recently spotted with Heat star Jimmy Butler and working out with center Bam Adebayo. The Heat are a potential landing spot for Mitchell, who has expressed his frustrations in Utah after the firing of coach Quin Snyder.  

Mitchell could be the next disgruntled star forcing his way out of Utah. A Big Three of Butler, Adebayo, and Mitchell would bolster a Heat lineup that came within one victory of playing in the NBA Finals. They lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

Adding Mitchell would also take a lot of the scoring load off Butler, who carried the Heat during the postseason. Butler averaged 47 minutes in Games 6 and 7 against the Celtics. 

Last season Mitchell averaged 26 points on 45 percent shooting. He is under a five-year, $163 million contract so a trade scenario would likely include Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and future draft picks.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

USATSI_17586141_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Target Bradley Beal Speaks on Upcoming Free Agency

By Jayden ArmantJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18129178_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Patrick Beverley Interested In Playing For The Miami Heat

By Cory NelsonJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18015278_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Has Interest In Buying An Franchise In Las Vegas

By Cory NelsonJun 10, 2022
USATSI_18500224_168389536_lowres
News

As They Did Against The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics Continue Their Ability To Bounce Back

By Jayden ArmantJun 9, 2022
pat riley
News

Rash Of Injuries Among Issues Miami Heat Hope To Address In Offseason

By Cory NelsonJun 9, 2022
USATSI_18468649_168389536_lowres
News

In Wake Of Draymond Green's Comments, How Would The 1990s Miami Heat Fared In Today's NBA?

By Shandel RichardsonJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18153302_168389536_lowres
News

Is Kyrie Irving Even A Good Fit For Miami Heat?

By Cory NelsonJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Admits He Wanted to Play More In Playoffs

By Jayden ArmantJun 8, 2022