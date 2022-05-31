Donovan Mitchell Rumored to the Miami Heat?

The Jazz star could be in Miami next season.

As the Miami Heat enter the NBA offseason, basketball fans and analysts will start creating possible trade rumors.

One of the players that could come into the mix for the Heat is Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell, the No. 13 pick in the 2017 draft, is a three-time All-Star and has established himself as a superstar. He has led the Jazz to the playoffs the last five seasons.

The Jazz’s championship aspirations have stalled despite high expectations each year. They were the No. 1 seed in 2021 but fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Mitchell averaged a playoff-best 36.3 points, 4.9 assists, and five rebounds in that series. He has since expressed displeasure with the organization and could be on the move this summer.

The Heat are a potential landing spot via trade. Tyler Herro, the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, and draft picks are possible trade lures. The Heat are a championship contender and Jimmy Butler needs a complementary scorer. This could be a win-win for Miami and Mitchell. He could go to a championship team while the Heat get the All-Star they need.

While Kyle Lowry has brought leadership in the way he runs the offense, he was underwhelming in the postseason for Miami. There were several games he had no offensive presence. There could be an argument that he was battling injury, but the Heat may want to strike for a better player now.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.