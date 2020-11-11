SI.com
Miami Heat Gearing Up For Busy Few Weeks Before Season Starts

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat will begin a whirlwind of events a week from today in this shortened offseason. 

The NBA announced Tuesday the Board of Governors unanimously "approved adjustments to certain provisions of the current collective bargaining agreement impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic." 

Here's the list of key dates

-Nov. 18 – NBA Draft 2020 at 7 p.m.

-Nov. 20 – Free agent negotiations begin at 6 p.m.

-Nov. 22 – Players can sign contracts with teams beginning at 12:01 p.m.

-Dec. 22 – Opening Night of 2020-21 season

The Heat, who lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the NBA Finals, will have only had a few weeks off before returning to the practice facility. They have the No. 20 pick in the draft, a selection they have reportedly dangled in several trades. Former Duke forward Vernon Carey Jr., is among the players the Heat have interest in should they keep the pick. 

Two days after the draft, the Heat will then attention to the expiring contracts of Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Solomon Hill and Udonis Haslem. 

The Heat have expressed interest in Dragic, who was the team's second-leading scorer in the postseason behind Jimmy Butler. Dragic has repeatedly said he wants to finish his career in Miami, but team president Pat Riley has refused to rule out acquiring new pieces during free agency to make another run at a title. 

If anything, it should be an interesting few weeks for the Heat. 

