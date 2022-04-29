Skip to main content

Drake Tells Joel Embiid The Miami Heat Will Sweep The Philadelphia 76ers

After his Raptors were eliminated by the Sixers, the rapper throws shade at the

Toronto Raptors superfan Drake had a stern message for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. 

After Drake's Raptors were eliminated by the Sixers Thursday, the famous rapper met with Embiid just before he entered the postgame  locker room. 

"Now, you're about to get swept by Miami," Drake said to Embiid. 

Drake, who is a Grammy-award winning rapper, has often been associated with sporting teams, especially the NBA. He and Heat guard Kyle Lowry are close friends. Earlier this year, Drake and Lowry were filmed playing 1-on-1 after a Heat game at FTX Arena

The Heat are the favorite to win the series because they are the No. 1 seed. The Sixers, who are No. 4, have improved since the midseason trade of Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for All-Star James Harden. 

The series opens Monday in Miami. The Heat and Sixers last met in the postseason in 2018, with Philadelphia winning in five games. The Heat are attempting to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three season. 

In 2020, they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Sixers haven't been to the Finals since losing to the Lakers in 2001. 

