Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Making Most Of New Role

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has experienced the highs and lows of being an NBA player.

He's set the franchise-record for 3-pointers made in a season, developed from a two-way contract player to a starter and become a reserve.

On Sunday, Robinson scored a game-high 27 points in the Heat's victory against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round. Here's what Robinson had to say about it:

“This season, I’ve learned a lot. A lot of different ways, a lot of different experiences. The beautiful thing about this time of year, you just gotta lock in with what is in front of you. Everything that was, is in the past. Whatever I can do to help us win, I’m all in for. Whatever that looks like, I’m willing to buy into it and I am buying into it.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily say difficult. There [are] challenges that come with it, for sure. Difficult is relative. For me, it took a little time, which is expected. I’ve started most of my career, at least wearing this jersey. In that sense, yeah, it was a little bit of an adjustment. But like I was saying earlier, at this time of year, it’s not about who’s starting, this, that, whatever. It’s literally about just bottom line. Can [you] win and can you help your team win? One thing I know for sure, the coaching staff, team, whatever — they want guys out there that are going to help them win. That might change night-to-night based on matchup situations and all sort of things. For me, it’s just about having the mental stability of locking in to doing whatever I can to help us.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat make late-season roster moves. CLICK HERE

Heat looking to move past sideline incident. CLICK HERE

Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo is dominant on defense. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com