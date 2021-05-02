Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Continues to Make Mark Among League's Best Shooters

It was just a few short years ago Duncan Robinson was wondering if he had a future in the NBA.

Now, he's continuing to put his stamp on the Heat and league record book. During Saturday's victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he became the fastest player to reach 500 3-pointers. Robinson needed just 152 games.

“That is a staggering statistic, if you think about it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It really is a credit to how much work he’s put into his craft, to develop his shooting ability, on the move, under duress, and evolve.”

Robinson's story is well known by now. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, earned a shot with the Heat after an impressive summer league showing and began his career on a two-way contract.

Robinson, in just his third season, passed some of the league's elite players in reaching 500. Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic, the previous record holder, reached the mark in 187 games. Others include Damian Lillard (199), Donovan Mitchell (208) and Klay Thompson (214).

“Obviously, I’m grateful,” Robinson said. “Certainly, I didn’t expect to have these sorts of accolades and records.”

Last year Robinson set the Heat's franchise single-season record for 3-pointers, surpassing Wayne Ellington. He also received the opportunity to showcase his skills during the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.

