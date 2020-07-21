Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson now in mentor role after breakout season

When Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was a rookie last season, he could always seek advice from veteran teammate Wayne Ellington.

A year later, Robinson is returning the favor. He is serving in the mentor role for guard Gabe Vincent, who is on a two-way contract.

"I always just try to be in his ear," Robinson said. "A lot of the adversity and bumps in his road right now are stuff that I've already been through and stuff I've had to learn to overcome and counting on guys like Wayne. I just try to pay it forward and just reach out to him whenever I can, whether it's just a call or text ... to build his confidence. His skills set is there and his confidence is growing. It's only a matter of time until you guys see it on full display."

Both players can relate because they share similar stories. Robinson earned his shot with the Heat after an impressive showing in summer league and eventually was signed to a two-way contract. He used every bit of the opportunity and now holds the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season.

The Heat are hoping Vincent, who was named the G League's Most Improved player while with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, can become their next developmental project.

"It's been great having Gabe around," Robinson said. "Him and I actually knew each other a little bit before all of this, having played against each other in the G League and we also had a mutual connection from our college days. It's been great just being able to work with him. He obviously pushes me as a shooter."

