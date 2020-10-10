Duncan Robinson Makes Mark on NBA Finals When the Miami Heat Needed it Most

At times, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson can get passive on the basketball court.

On Friday, he added some aggression. Duncan made a point to shoot more against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It led to a 26-point performance that included seven 3-pointers and helped the Heat stay alive in the series.

"I was a little bit more persistent about getting to the ball, getting to my spots," Robinson said. "That helps, obviously. It also helps to see some go (in). It builds the confidence more."

Robinson had been shooting 29 percent before Friday. He took only seven shots in Tuesday's loss in Game 4.

"I thought he was just so persistent," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Their level of physicality on him, as well, is nothing like the regular season, nothing like the first three rounds. He just dusts himself off ... Not only him but (Kendrick Nunn) and Tyler (Herro), they're like sticks of dynamite. They can go off at any time and we needed that."

The Heat are a more dynamic offensive team when Robinson produces. It spreads the floor and allows others to attack the paint.

"We keep forcing him to shoot it," center Bam Adebayo said. "Sometimes, he gets caught in these awkward situations, "Do I pass or shoot?' We always tell him to shoot first and then pass later."'

