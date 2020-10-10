SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Duncan Robinson Makes Mark on NBA Finals When the Miami Heat Needed it Most

Shandel Richardson

At times, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson can get passive on the basketball court.

On Friday, he added some aggression. Duncan made a point to shoot more against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It led to a 26-point performance that included seven 3-pointers and helped the Heat stay alive in the series.

"I was a little bit more persistent about getting to the ball, getting to my spots," Robinson said. "That helps, obviously. It also helps to see some go (in). It builds the confidence more."

Robinson had been shooting 29 percent before Friday. He took only seven shots in Tuesday's loss in Game 4.

"I thought he was just so persistent," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Their level of physicality on him, as well, is nothing like the regular season, nothing like the first three rounds. He just dusts himself off ... Not only him but (Kendrick Nunn) and Tyler (Herro), they're like sticks of dynamite. They can go off at any time and we needed that."

The Heat are a more dynamic offensive team when Robinson produces. It spreads the floor and allows others to attack the paint.

"We keep forcing him to shoot it," center Bam Adebayo said. "Sometimes, he gets caught in these awkward situations, "Do I pass or shoot?' We always tell him to shoot first and then pass later."'

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Will Deal Fatigue Once the NBA Finals are Done

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler say he needs to play like Friday night the remainder of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Force a Game 6 After 111-108 Victory Against Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler records his second triple-double of the NBA Finals in Game 5

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Will Put it All on the Line in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Miami Heat blocking out the narratives heading into Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Gary Payton Passionately Explains Heat Culture

Former Miami Heat player Gary Payton praises Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra and the organization's commitment to winning

Shandel Richardson

Uncontested Shots Have Been a Rarity for Miami Heat Against Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat are still trying to solve the Los Angeles Lakers' defense

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continue to Grow as a Facilitator in Goran Dragic's absence

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro excelling as a point guard in NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Idle Time Should Prove Beneficial as Miami Heat Attempt to Overcome 3-1 Deficit

The Miami Heat have two days off before playing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Facing Their First Elimination Game of the Postseason

Miami Heat are down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals after Tuesday's loss

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Still Confident Despite Trailing 3-1 Against the Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat taking a positive approach into Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Back in the Fold

After playing sparingly in the last two series, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is back in the rotation for the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj