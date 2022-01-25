Duncan Robinson Making His Mark More Than Just As A Shooter

Robinson has been key during the absences of Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry

With Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out of the lineup, Duncan Robinson’s success down the stretch will determine how effective the Miami Heat will be during their absences.

The depth on the roster has made some forget how essential Robinson. In his last 15 starts, he scored in double-digits seven times. The Heat went 6-1 in those games, with the only loss being to the Hawks in a narrow defeat.

In Robinson’s latest showing against the Los Angeles Lakers, he had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 61 percent. He's averaged 21.2 points the past seven games.

In addition to being a scorer on the team, coach Erik Spoelstra said Robinson’s improvement in passing and rotation on the offensive side of the ball.

“He’s had to adjust and continue to be more persistent,” Spoelstra said. “But, yes, by necessity and what we need, he’s been able to really develop delivering the ball on time and on target. It’s a great target, I love the synergy between him and Bam (Adebayo).”

Defenses will often try to take away the quick passing and screens, so it is important for Robinson to be able to adjust around these schemes.

“It felt good when the ball was moving,” Robinson said after the Lakers victory. “Our guys are super unselfish and want to get people involved, and a lot of us are the beneficiaries of that.”

The Heat will continue to need Robinson’s high level of play if they want to maintain the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

