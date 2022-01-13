Why Duncan Robinson is So Important the Second Half of the Season for Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson is among the key players for the Heat the rest of the season

The Miami Heat are at their best when Duncan Robinson is playing at his peak.

As one of the game’s elite spot-up shooters, Robinson is someone defenses have to account for. With a confidence that is growing on a nightly basis, Robinson needs to continue to make his presence felt.

In his last five games, Robinson has averaged 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Last week Robinson had 27 points on a season-high eight 3-pointers against the Phoenix Suns.

Robinson, a normal starter, has came off the bench the past few games. In the past, he's said he is comfortable in either role. His mindset never changes.

“My role is still the same," Robinson said. "Once you’re out there it doesn’t really feel any different. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m happy to do. If that’s starting, great. If it’s coming off the bench, great. One thing you can count on is that I’m going to come in and let it fly”.

Robinson and the Heat hope to continue executing this selfless brand of basketball, which has them as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference A confident Robinson could mean trouble for defenses during the postseason. If the Heat can continue to create open looks for Robinson, it would add to the many aspects that make them a contender.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4