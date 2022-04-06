Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Making The Proper Adjustments In New Role

Robinson still having an impact despite coming off the bench

Duncan Robinson had 21 points, two assists and one rebound in the Heat’s dominant win against the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday.

Robinson went 7-11 from the three-point line, shooting 63.6 percent from the arc. There have only been four games this season where Robinson had a better 3-point percentage.

Robinson has adjusted from being a starter to reserve.

“Role and involvement and everything has looked different night to night,” Robinson said. “That’s what you get when you play on a good team with a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. For me it’s just about wrapping my mind around that. It’s definitely not something that is easy, per se. Everyone is going through it and it’s sacrifice when you get on a good team like this that wants to do something special. That’s what it takes. Whatever is required of me on a nightly basis, I’m willing. I’m two feet in or four feet in, whatever you want to call it, just to help us be better and try to get wins.”

With players rotating around the starting lineup, adjusting positions is going to be crucial for the Heat. The depth and changes due to injuries will call for players to step up in the wake of player absences.

“I think it’s just continuing to play to our strengths,” Robinson said. “For them (Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler), that’s getting them the ball in situations where they can put pressure on the rim and be successful. It’s a symbiotic relationship in that sense. Putting pressure on the rim allows three-point shooters to be open. Once you get shots, it creates more space for them (Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler).”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant