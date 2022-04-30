Miami Heat Hoping To Get Duncan Robinson On Track Again

The shooting guard has been absent since his impressive Game 1 performance.

In the Miami Heat’s first playoff game this season, Duncan Robinson had 27 points and one rebound against the Atlanta Hawks.

He made 9 of 10 from the field, including a franchise record eight 3-pointers. Since, Robinson has been quiet.

In the next four games, Robinson totaled just nine points and six rebounds with no assists. He shot 20 percent, including going 0 for 5 in Game 5. With a deep roster, the low numbers could push Robinson out of the rotation

Robinson doesn't have the defensive presence that would justify his lack of efficient shooting. With the emergence of Victor Oladipo in Game 5, there may be drastic changes on that end.

Robinson has struggled with consistency all season long. He finished the season averaging 10.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds, but he had a range of performances throughout the year. While Miami has shown they can win without him being effective, Robinson is still essential to the team’s success.

The Heat open their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday at FTX Arena. The teams last met in the playoffs in 2018, with the Sixers winning 4-1.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.