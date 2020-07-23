No rust for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson in return to court

InsideTheHeat
It hardly looked like Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson went more than four months without playing an actual basketball game.

Robinson scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers in the Heat's 104-98 scrimmage victory against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday in Orlando. It was the Heat's first game since league shutdown March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He was relentless as you could anticipate he would be," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "When we shut everything down, he thought there would be still be a way to get into a gym and there wasn't. He was doing his own conditioning and keeping his body right until we were able to open up again ... He's an incredible worker."

Robinson is set on continuing what has been a breakout season. In just his second year, he broke the Heat's single-season record for 3-pointers.

The layoff had no effect on his shooting rhythm.

"It was a ton of fun," Robinson said. "We've been waiting for this moment for a while. As fun as it is to beat up on each in that little training camp that we're having, it's a lot more fun to play together and take it out on somebody else."

 In addition to Robinson's shooting, the Heat also showed their ball movement still flowed. Scoring depth has been their strength all season.

"I think we've been doing a great job of sharing the ball all year long," said forward Jimmy Butler, who finished with nine points. "We talk about it in practice. We work on it in practice. I just think we all want each other to be successful."

