Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Always Preferred to Stay Put
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson took to his podcast to explain his decision to remain with the organization.
On Thursday, Robinson said he always wanted to stay with the Heat.
“It was always going to be Miami first, ‘Let’s try to make something with Miami work, and then we’ll go from there,’” he said on his The Long Shot podcast. “It became clear pretty quickly that Miami was the right situation.”
Robinson said his relationships with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley helped make it an easy decision.
“Miami was ultimately, for me, felt like it was going to be the best situation because it was something I was really familiar with,” he said. “I felt like I had built equity with an organization, the coaching staff, the front office, the fans even, the city.”
