Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Always Preferred to Stay Put

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Always Preferred to Stay Put

Robinson says on podcast that he wanted to remain with the Heat
Author:
Publish date:
Robinson says on podcast that he wanted to remain with the Heat

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson took to his podcast to explain his decision to remain with the organization. 

On Thursday, Robinson said he always wanted to stay with the Heat.

“It was always going to be Miami first, ‘Let’s try to make something with Miami work, and then we’ll go from there,’” he said on his The Long Shot podcast. “It became clear pretty quickly that Miami was the right situation.”

Robinson said his relationships with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley helped make it an easy decision. 

“Miami was ultimately, for me, felt like it was going to be the best situation because it was something I was really familiar with,” he said. “I felt like I had built equity with an organization, the coaching staff, the front office, the fans even, the city.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16091545_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Always Preferred to Stay Put

USATSI_16439319_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Make Strengthening Frontcourt a Priority During Free Agency

USATSI_16171850_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Former Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn Agrees to Terms With the Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15989029_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Add All-Star Kyle Lowry on First Day of Free Agency

USATSI_16005872_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry Could Become a Reality During NBA Free Agency

Goran on foot
News

Miami Heat Exercise Option With Goran Dragic

USATSI_16464496_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Enjoying Olympic Experience

USATSI_16171850_168389536_lowres
News

Is Finding A New Point Guard the Solution for the Miami Heat?