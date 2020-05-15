InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson adjusting to new workout circumstances

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will need some time before getting used to the way the team holds workouts while play is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Robinson returned the court the first day the Heat held sessions Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. He was among the 12 players to participate, including Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem.

"It's definitely kind of under unprecedented circumstances," Robinson said in an interview with WMUR TV in New Hampshire. "It's only one coach and one player at one basket. They're trying to maintain the social distancing thing. Coaches are wearing masks and gloves. It's very different but at least we're able to get back out there and try to work back into shape."

Robinson was in the middle of a breakout season before play was halted March 11. In just his second year, he set the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season with 243. Robinson also competed in the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

The success is one reason he wants to finish this season because he feels the Heat can contend in the Eastern Conference. They were the No. 4 seed before the stoppage.

"Personally, I would rather finish out this season," Robinson said. "We had a good thing going. I feel like we have a great group. We'd definitely like to see this season through. Obviously, it all depends if they can find a scenario that it's safe. The health and safety of not only the players but the staff and everybody who is involved with putting on a game is a priority."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Jae Crowder returns to court while expressing patience

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem worked out together this week at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Upon further review, Kawhi Leonard ahead of Dwyane Wade also a questionable call

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard finished one spot ahead of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in ESPN's Top 74 players rankings

Shandel Richardson

Did Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh's individual legacies take a hit when they teamed with LeBron James?

Some have forgotten Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were NBA All-Stars before joining LeBron James in 2010

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem among the first to report for voluntary workouts

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem sets tone by participating in workouts the first day the team returned to practice facility

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning checks in at No. 63 on ESPN's top players list

Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning was a seven-time NBA All-Star and won a championship

Shandel Richardson

Shawn Marion says Dallas Mavericks laughed off underdog status against the Miami Heat 2011 in Finals

The Dallas Mavericks laughed at the doubters when facing the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, according to Shawn Marion

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra picks his favorite Miami Heat player

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra was recently put on the spot about his favorite player to coach

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat could return to practice early as Wednesday after order is lifted

Miami-Dade County approves the Miami Heat's use of AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade speaks on the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade continues the organization's support of fighting social injustice

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Chris Silva still not taking opportunity for granted

During quarantine, Miami Heat forward Chris Silva has kept working after earning a three-year contract

Shandel Richardson