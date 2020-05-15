Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson adjusting to new workout circumstances

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will need some time before getting used to the way the team holds workouts while play is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Robinson returned the court the first day the Heat held sessions Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. He was among the 12 players to participate, including Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem.

"It's definitely kind of under unprecedented circumstances," Robinson said in an interview with WMUR TV in New Hampshire. "It's only one coach and one player at one basket. They're trying to maintain the social distancing thing. Coaches are wearing masks and gloves. It's very different but at least we're able to get back out there and try to work back into shape."

Robinson was in the middle of a breakout season before play was halted March 11. In just his second year, he set the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season with 243. Robinson also competed in the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

The success is one reason he wants to finish this season because he feels the Heat can contend in the Eastern Conference. They were the No. 4 seed before the stoppage.

"Personally, I would rather finish out this season," Robinson said. "We had a good thing going. I feel like we have a great group. We'd definitely like to see this season through. Obviously, it all depends if they can find a scenario that it's safe. The health and safety of not only the players but the staff and everybody who is involved with putting on a game is a priority."

