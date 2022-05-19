What Dwyane Wade Had To Say About Jimmy Butler's Playoff Performance

Wade said the Heat have embraced Butler while other organizations have frowned upon him

Former Heat guard Dwyane Wade may be on to something with his explanation of why Jimmy Butler has fit so well in Miami the past three years.

In previous stops, Butler was always criticized for going against the grain with the organization. In Miami, he gets to be his own man and it had led to what we're seeing this postseason.

Butler is averaging averaged 28.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in nine games on 53 percent shooting entering Thursday's Game 3 against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. He's had three 40-point games in the postseason.

“He gets to be what we all know Jimmy Butler is," Wade said recently on NBA TV. He’s a savage, he’s a beast. He will get into it with his teammates and get into it with coaches. In other organizations, you can pan it to say it’s a bad thing."

Wade was referring to Butler exchanging words with Udonis Haslem and coach Erik Spoelstra during a timeout last month. The incident lingered for a few days and was forgotten about. Since, the Heat have won 15 of 21, the league's best record during that span.

“In Miami, they embrace it," Wade said. "After that argument with [Erik Spoelstra on the sidelines against Golden State in March], I said, ‘That is just a Tuesday, they are just warming up for the playoffs.’ You do that with another organization, the season may be over or you may get suspended for a half.”

