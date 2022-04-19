Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Talks Dwyane Wade In The 2006 NBA Finals

O'Neal explains Wade discovering his superpower early in his career

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade joined forces in two different points in their career, and it resulted in a championship. 

O’Neal was coming off three championships with the Lakers and decided to team with Wade. O’Neal pushed Wade from being a great young talent to a superstar. 

O’Neal first took note of Wade’s game in the 2004 playoffs, after knocking out Baron Davis and the Hornets. O’Neal was so impressed at the time he compared Wade to former teammates Penny Hardaway and Kobe Bryant. There was pressure after O’Neal’s departure from the Lakers to prove he could win on his own and Wade was the perfect prospect. 

“Dwayne Wade reminds me of a superhero movie," O'Neal said. "He does not know he has the power until he meets a powerful figure, and they tell him, ‘Hey, you just like me”. 

Wade showcased his ability in the 2006 NBA finals when the Heat were down 0-2 to the Dallas Mavericks. Wade climbed his team out of the hole and put up one of the greatest performances in NBA finals history averaging 34.7 PPG clinching the Miami Heat’s first ever championship. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat make late-season roster moves. CLICK HERE

Heat looking to move past sideline incident. CLICK HERE

Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo is dominant on defense. CLICK HERE

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1

USATSI_18106899_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 2 Prediction For Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18107335_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Calls Omission From Defensive Player Of The Year Finalist `Disrespectful'

By Jayden ArmantApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18107334_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Still Hungry For More

By Shandel RichardsonApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18106785_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Has Praise For The Heat After Game 1 Victory

By Jayden ArmantApr 18, 2022
duncan rbonsing first round
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Making Most Of New Role

By Shandel RichardsonApr 17, 2022
USATSI_18107024_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Defense Does Solid Job On Trae Young

By Shandel RichardsonApr 17, 2022
USATSI_18106115_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Take 1-0 Lead In Series Against Atlanta Hawks

By Shandel RichardsonApr 17, 2022
USATSI_18095916_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch And Betting Odds For Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonApr 17, 2022