Dwyane Wade Addresses Last Week's Miami Heat Timeout Incident

The Heat legend says the team will rebound from argument between Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade could relate to last week's bench argument between forward Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem.

Wade has been there before when he argued with Spolestra during the 2012 NBA playoffs.

“You can play the same video with me and Spo," Wade said during Tuesday's TNT broadcast. Spo ain’t come back at me like that. Spo and I had the same blowup. We ended up winning the next three games. I think we won a championship that year."

Wade said it's just part of the game and he feels the Heat will recover.

“So sometimes family have fights," Wade said. "They have disagreements, they have arguments in front of the world, because that’s what we’re playing in front of, right? And so, I looked at it like, ‘Oh, this is a Tuesday for the Miami Heat."'

Wade said he even sent a text to Spoelstra after the incident happened. Spoelstra and Haslem had a heated exchange with Butler during the third quarter of a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“Listen, I understand, the one thing is, after that argument with Spo and I, very ugly, they were talking about it every day. Spo and I did not have a conversation about it,” Wade said. “We didn’t need to. I understand, as a leader, that in that moment I was feeling a certain way, and I had to get it out in that way. He understood the same thing. We moved past it. We won a championship.”

