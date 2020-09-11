Miami Heat Preparing As If Eastern Conference Finals Will Be Toughest Test Of Postseason

Even though an opponent has yet to be determined, the Miami Heat are expecting a more difficult task once the Eastern Conference finals begin.

The Heat will play the winner of Friday's Game 7 between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

"Ultimately, that's what we want out of the playoffs, is an absolute test to your team in each level and series," Spoelstra said. "As soon as you go on, it should be a greater challenge. The whole system is set up to make sure that if you can get through all four series, the best team at that time has the best chance to win. You have to play extended high-level basketball for a long time."

The Heat have made it look easy thus far. They are 8-1 in the playoffs after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round and upsetting the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals. Many gambling websites are listing the Heat as third-best favorite to win the title behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

"It's definitely another level because the whole playoffs are just wearing on you mentally and physically," forward Jae Crowder said. "Everything is harder at this level. Obviously, your body is going through a whole lot and your mind is going through a whole lot and your mind is going through a whole lot with different game plans."

