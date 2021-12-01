Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra Comments on the Bam Adebayo Injury

The Miami Heat learned they will have to play at least the next month without their center Bam Adebayo.

The team announced Adebayo will undergo thumb surgery this week after sustaining the injury in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, which could sideline him for 20 games.

Here's what coach Erik Spoelstra had to say about the injury before the Heat faced the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday at FTX Arena:

"We'll push forward for sure. That's our duty and responsibility. Bam is one of the dynamic, unique players in this league. There's not going to be a solution for that ... We'll figure it out. There's going to be something we have to do differently ... He's extremely unique, arguably one of the most unique player in the league."

The Heat's backup center is Dewayne Dedmon and there's also rookie Omer Yourtseven. Forward P.J. Tucker is another option to fill in for Adebayo's minutes. Adebayo missed three games earlier this season due a knee bruise, with the Heat going 3-0 in those games.

Injury updates

Spoelstra said Heat forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone) will not play. Guard Tyler Herro (illness) is back in the lineup. He also said there was no update on forward Markieff Morris, who remains out with neck pain after being blindsided by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic three weeks ago.

