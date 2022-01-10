Brian Flores Firing Should Make the Miami Heat Appreciate Erik Spoelstra Even More

The Miami Dolphins surprisingly fired coach Brian Flores on Monday.

Flores was released despite leading the Dolphins to winning seasons the last two years.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that the key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.

“I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

The Dolphins will now have had six different coaches since the Miami Heat hired Erik Spoelstra in 2008. The Heat have never even come close to having a coaching search because of Spoelstra's success.

While the Dolphins have struggled for most of the last 15 years, the Heat have thrived during the Spoelstra era. He's led the Heat to five NBA Finals, winning two titles. The constant turnover with the Dolphins should make the Heat appreciate Spoelstra even more.

"He's really good at his job," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said of Spoelstra.

