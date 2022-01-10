Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Brian Flores Firing Should Make the Miami Heat Appreciate Erik Spoelstra Even More

Brian Flores Firing Should Make the Miami Heat Appreciate Erik Spoelstra Even More

While the Miami Dolphins begin another coaching search, the Miami Heat are enjoying the stability of Erik Spoelstra

While the Miami Dolphins begin another coaching search, the Miami Heat are enjoying the stability of Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Dolphins surprisingly fired coach Brian Flores on Monday. 

Flores was released despite leading the Dolphins to winning seasons the last two years. 

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that the key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.

“I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

Read More

The Dolphins will now have had six different coaches since the Miami Heat hired Erik Spoelstra in 2008. The Heat have never even come close to having a coaching search because of Spoelstra's success. 

USATSI_17353864_168389536_lowres
10
Gallery
10 Images

While the Dolphins have struggled for most of the last 15 years, the Heat have thrived during the Spoelstra era. He's led the Heat to five NBA Finals, winning two titles. The constant turnover with the Dolphins should make the Heat appreciate Spoelstra even more. 

"He's really good at his job," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said of Spoelstra.  

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17346845_168389536_lowres
News

Brian Flores Firing Should Make the Miami Heat Appreciate Erik Spoelstra Even More

just now
USATSI_17476502_168389536_lowres
News

Omer Yurtseven Proving He is More Than Just a Rebounder

2 hours ago
USATSI_17476556_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Has Been the Miami Heat's Engine During Shorthanded Stretch

2 hours ago
USATSI_17437272_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Show Their Appreciation For Replacement Players

23 hours ago
USATSI_17413096_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Erik Spoelstra Has Been One Constant During Miami Heat's Rough Stretch

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_17476471_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Efficiency Becoming a Priority for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_17476570_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Comfortable as a Starter or Reserve

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_17476468_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Make Statement in 123-100 Blowout Against Phoenix Suns

Jan 9, 2022