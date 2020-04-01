InsideTheHeat
Remaining in contact with players and staff a priority for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been in constant communication with the players and staff during the NBA suspension.

On Wednesday, Spoelstra spoke to reporters for the first time since the season was suspended March 11. He said basketball is the least of the focus. Remaining in touch is the priority.

"We're all doing well considering everything," Spoelstra said. "Really, every person I talk to on the coaching staff, players alike, our thoughts are about the people out there. We're doing fine. We're making the most of it. To be frank, we're not looking for our competitive advantage with the workouts. We're doing it really just to have a routine and to be able to see each other's faces ... All these things have been helpful."

Spoelstra said the staff is still preparing for the season potentially resuming. They have met about three times a week but have not been "working around the clock." NBA commissioner Adam Silver is supposed to re-assess the situation after the 30-day suspension period ends. The Heat were the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference before play was halted. 

"We're doing room conference meetings every other day," Spoelstra said. "The number one (thing) is so the team can connect and secondly to continue to work and prepare for a possibility that the season will resume. We think that's been helpful for the staff to take a handful of hours, a little bit of time each to focus on something everyday."

