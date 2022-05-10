Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Comments On The Possibility Of Duncan Robinson Playing In Game 5

Robinson could be in the mix tonight against the Sixers in pivotal game

By now, it's no secret about what Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has dealt with during this postseason. 

After a breakout performance in Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Robinson fell out of the rotation. He's only played one minute against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Ahead of Tuesday's key Game 5, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he was unsure if Robinson would make a return to the rotation. 

“I’m not Nostradamus," Spoelstra told reporters at the morning shootaround. "Duncan has kept himself ready. He’s right there. So we’ll see what happens tonight.”

The Heat have struggled from the 3-point line the past two games of the series. They shot 7 of 35 in Sunday's Game 4 loss that evened the series at 2. 

Who better to help than Robinson, who holds the Heat record for 3-pointers made in a season. 

"I was probably like everybody else," Spoelstra said. "Right after the game and I'm looking at the three-point percentages. I'm like, 'Wow, we could have really used him.' This is how fast a series can move and can change."'

