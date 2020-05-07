InsideTheHeat
Dwyane Wade gives yet another endorsement for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Shandel Richardson

It is a question Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has faced throughout the past 10 years.

He is among a select group to have led a team to consecutive NBA titles. Some have pondered the question if Spoelstra's success was due to environment. His championship teams featured LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, all future Hall of Famers.

Credit has rarely been handed to Spoelstra, as he's never won the league's Coach of the Year award.  Still, he's earned the respect of peers and those within the Heat organization. Wade was the latest to express Spoelstra's value when he offered praise during an interview with the Heat's Instagram Live account.

"I don't know if he ever will get the credit he deserves, right?" Wade said. "A lot of it is the fortunate and unfortunate part of he's under Pat Riley. And Pat Riley's still in the organization and he's making the correct moves to bring in the right players, and he gets a lot of credit for that. And I think a lot of people think Spo's job is easy. That actually makes it harder to have Pat Riley as the boss, and the one that's helping him put these things together."

Spoelstra, who has the Heat on pace to make their playoff appearance since the Big Three era ended, has repeatedly downplayed the subject in the past. Comments as such from Wade and others are all the validation he needs.

"Whether we were winning 27 games in a row or we were losing five games in a row, he approached every day the same way," Wade continued. "So we had to do the same thing and as our leader, he always was consistent with that. And when you have somebody that's leading you and they're consistent, it's easier to follow them."

