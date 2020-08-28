SI.com
Job Security Has Never Been An Issue for Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra

Shandel Richardson

For the past 12 seasons, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been in a supportive system.

Spoelstra had strong backing from team president Pat Riley and owner Micky Arison since they hired him to replace Riley in 2008. In many ways, it has created an environment more comforting than most NBA coaches because Spoelstra worries less about job security.

Earlier this week, Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan was fired after losing to the Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"I've been in those series where it's a disappointing ending and everybody in our organization has given everybody space and time just to be able to look at things objectively," Spoelstra said. "I've been a great beneficiary of that type of stable leadership coming from the Arisons and obviously Pat."

Spoelstra was especially irritated with the McMillan firing because the Pacers were without All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb, who were both injured. Still, McMillan is out of a job just weeks after receiving a contract extension.

"It seems totally ridiculous," Spoelstra said. "It seems like you're talking out of both sides of your mouth. Just two weeks ago, at the beginning of our series, you're giving him an extension. But really it's just a media fake extension to appease whatever they felt like they needed to appease. To make that quick of an emotional decision is really disappointing. We have incredible respect for Nate and his staff and what they've done this year. And it does matter, whether people want to hear or now, a lot of what this bubble has been is who's been available and who hasn't been available."

Spoelstra has parlayed his situation into becoming the NBA's second-longest tenured coach behind Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs. He's won two championships and has the Heat in the second round for the sixth time.

