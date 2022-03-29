Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Continues To Tweak Rotations

The Heat are still looking for the perfect lineup before postseason begins

After four straight losses, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra felt the need to make a change.

He started Max Strus in place of Duncan Robinson in the backcourt. For Spoelstra, it was more about a change of pace.

“This wasn’t a one move thing, we were very disappointed with the last four games and this has been trending, even before that while we were winning," Spoelstra said. "Again, it’s not an indictment on anybody. Sometimes these things can be chemistry things, sometimes it’s just the flow of certain guys playing off of each other.”

This wasn't to say the Heat was giving on Robinson. It was just Spoelstra's way of looking at different possibilities.

“I think Duncan still has to stay ready, because you never know," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "The way that this League, and the way that we play, it could be any given night that it’s you again. That’s the best part about this team. Nobody takes anything personal. Everybody is in it to win it and it’s tough. I’m not going to lie to you and say that it’s an easy thing to go through and an easy thing to handle it, but he’s been handling it like a pro. We are in his corner and we are going to need him.”

