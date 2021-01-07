VIDEO: Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reacts to Capitol Situation

Before Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his take on the protests in Washington D.C.

Supporters of President Donald Trump flooded the streets of the city in protest of him losing the election. The events left one woman dead after she was shot.

“It is really disturbing images," Spoelstra said. We have all been talking about it the last couple of hours. It is really disturbing. We didn’t talk about it formally as a group, but everybody is talking about it. The TV is on in the training room and all the coaches’ offices. We just can’t believe what we are seeing. It has been just a tough string of events. Even with the Jacob Blake ruling, that was really disheartening. Our whole industry shut down as we all know in Orlando for three days thinking this would be an opportunity for some real change. It is really disheartening to see that verdict. It is really disappointing.”

Spoelstra said he was unsure how the players would react during the game.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to discuss it," Spoelstra said. "We are fully behind the players. Whatever we chose to do.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens had a similar reaction.

"All our players watched it all," Stevens said. "My reaction is it’s sad. We all hope the people we elect to lead us are supposed to be modeling leadership and will do so in a way that motivates others by acting gracefully. But instead we elected a president who luckily is on his way out, and others who have not had that kind of grace. I’m looking forward to two weeks from now. “

