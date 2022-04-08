Skip to main content

Miami Heat Want To Use Remaining Games As Opportunity To Stay `Sharp'

Despite clinching top seed, Heat still playing top players against Atlanta Hawks

The Miami Heat have nothing left to play for in the regular season. 

On Thursday, they clinched the No. 1 seed after the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers lost. Still, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wants to keep his team in rhythm. 

They will play all their top players Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. 

“We discussed it this morning. It is a little bit unusual, because of the play-in, that we will have a little bit more time off," Spoelstra said. "Everyone wanted to compete tonight. We won’t play our first Playoff game until the 17th or whenever. This is an opportunity to continue to compete and stay sharp.”

Spoelstra also said it was important to earn the top seed, but the ultimate goal is winning a championship. 

“It does mean something," Spoelstra said. "You can take gratitude from that and gratification from a meaningful regular season. It is not everything, but it definitely is something. I think it is always good to shoot for something in this league and compete for something.”

Spoelstra was back on the sideline after missing the past two games because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

