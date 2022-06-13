Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra And Wife Expecting A Third Child

The Spoelstras are prepping for their third kid

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is gaining an extension. 

On Monday, the Spoelstra announced they are having their third child. Nikki Spoelstra revealed the news via Twitter. 

"Half way there with lots to celebrate," Nikki Spoelstra wrote on Twitter. "Excited to announce a new addition to our family arriving this fall! #momof3"

LEBRON SAYS HE CAN IMPACT THE HEAT 

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently made some intriguing remarks about his former team, the Miami Heat, when discussing playoff teams that he could assist in the postseason.

Speaking on his HBO television show, "The Shop," James said he could make an “immediate impact” on the Heat. Here's the article

DONOVAN MITCHELL MAKING HEAT WAVES 

The Miami Heat season ended two weeks ago and the speculation has already began.

Utah Jazz guard and three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was recently spotted with Heat star Jimmy Butler and working out with center Bam Adebayo. The Heat are a potential landing spot for Mitchell, who has expressed his frustrations in Utah after the firing of coach Quin Snyder. Here's the article.  

