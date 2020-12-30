Turnovers Not Yet a Concern for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had at least 20 turnovers in two of their three games

The main story of the Miami Heat's 144-97 loss Tuesday night was the Milwaukee Bucks hitting an NBA record 29 3-points.

The back story was the Miami Heat struggling with turnovers for a third straight game. They turned the ball over 22 times for the second time in three games.

"We had too many turnovers," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "That’s the simplest way I can put it.”

The season is young but the Heat would rather correct these issues sooner than later. Their 20 turnovers a game ranks last in the NBA. Last year the Heat only averaged 14.5 turnovers.

The problems shouldn't be this bad considering they have so many returning players. The only newcomers are Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless and rookie Precious Achiuwa.

“Taking care of the ball is all mental," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "Just being strong with it and knowing when you have to get to your spots and make the right passes. Just being more sharp and more locked in on both ends of the floor. If it’s getting three-point shooters off the line, if it’s turning the ball over. Everywhere we’re having lapses, it’s all mental for us and we need to lock in and take care of that.”

The Heat return to action Wednesday against the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back.

