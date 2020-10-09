SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Will Put it All on the Line in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat have blocked out all the outside factors. 

They only care what is said inside the locker room between the staff and players. They know what they are facing in trying to rally from a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Game 5 is Friday in Orlando. 

"We think it's a really competitive series," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We have a purpose why we're here. We're competing for a title. It's the first team to four wins. There's a lot of different narratives out there. We don't give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks."

The Heat, who will likely play without Goran Dragic (foot) for the fourth straight game, are trying to become the 14th team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 hole. The LeBron James-led 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were the last to accomplish the feat in the Finals

"This is everything that we wanted," Spoelstra said. "This is an opportunity to compete for a title against a great team. We never thought it was going to be easy. That's the way this playoff system is designed. It's supposed to get more challenging every step of the way. I know the character of our group and we are still very much committed to what our purpose is and look forward to the competition (Friday). So whatever the storylines that are out there, we don't care. Our guys are the ones who are out in the arena."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gary Payton Passionately Explains Heat Culture

Former Miami Heat player Gary Payton praises Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra and the organization's commitment to winning

Shandel Richardson

Uncontested Shots Have Been a Rarity for Miami Heat Against Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat are still trying to solve the Los Angeles Lakers' defense

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continue to Grow as a Facilitator in Goran Dragic's absence

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro excelling as a point guard in NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Idle Time Should Prove Beneficial as Miami Heat Attempt to Overcome 3-1 Deficit

The Miami Heat have two days off before playing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Facing Their First Elimination Game of the Postseason

Miami Heat are down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals after Tuesday's loss

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Still Confident Despite Trailing 3-1 Against the Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat taking a positive approach into Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Back in the Fold

After playing sparingly in the last two series, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is back in the rotation for the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Moving Closer to Returning in NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo upgraded to questionable while guard Goran Dragic remains doubtful

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Jimmy Butler Takes it Upon Himself to Pull the Miami Heat Within 2-1 of the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler records a triple-double in epic Game 3 performance

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Logging Heavy Minutes is Nothing New for Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is averaging 37 minutes in the postseason

Shandel Richardson