Miami Heat Will Put it All on the Line in Game 5 of NBA Finals

The Miami Heat have blocked out all the outside factors.

They only care what is said inside the locker room between the staff and players. They know what they are facing in trying to rally from a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Game 5 is Friday in Orlando.

"We think it's a really competitive series," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We have a purpose why we're here. We're competing for a title. It's the first team to four wins. There's a lot of different narratives out there. We don't give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks."

The Heat, who will likely play without Goran Dragic (foot) for the fourth straight game, are trying to become the 14th team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 hole. The LeBron James-led 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were the last to accomplish the feat in the Finals

"This is everything that we wanted," Spoelstra said. "This is an opportunity to compete for a title against a great team. We never thought it was going to be easy. That's the way this playoff system is designed. It's supposed to get more challenging every step of the way. I know the character of our group and we are still very much committed to what our purpose is and look forward to the competition (Friday). So whatever the storylines that are out there, we don't care. Our guys are the ones who are out in the arena."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com