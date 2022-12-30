Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Now Atop The MVP Race?

NBA.com has Jokic as No. 1 on the MVP ladder

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is moving closer to joining an elite group.

When NBA.com released this week's MVP ladder, Jokic was atop the list. He could join some rare company if the rankings hold. Here's what senior writer Michael C. Wright wrote about his play this season.

"“The Joker” notched his fourth 40-point game, and second in his last three outings as Denver’s five-game winning streak ended Wednesday night in Sacramento in the second game of a back-to-back set. Playing without Jamal Murray, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green, the Nuggets ran off a 19-point lead that evaporated down the stretch, resulting in the team suffering its first loss of the season when it shot better than 57% from the floor. In 31 starts, Jokic has led Denver to 21 of its 22 wins, logging 24 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles to keep the Nuggets in a tie with the New Orleans Pelicans for first place in the West after Thursday’s slate of games."

Jokic has won the last two MVPs award. If he gets another this season, he join Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell as the only players to win three straight.

His recent play has pushed him ahead of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who held the top spot for most of the year. Jokic is averaging 25.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists, leading the Nuggets to the best record in the Western Conference.

Tonight, the Miami Heat face Jokic and the Nuggets to open a five-game road trip.

