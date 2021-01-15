Eight Players Not Enough Again in Miami Heat's 125-108 loss to Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra didn't want to blame it on fatigue.

He began his post-game press conference after Thursday's 125-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers by saying playing shorthanded had nothing to do with the outcome. The Heat had just eight players available for second straight game because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The loss left the Heat at 4-6 and on a two-game losing streak as they return home after a four-game road trip. They were led by forward Duncan Robinson, who finished with 22 points. Gabe Vincent had 21 points while Tyler Herro added 17.

The Heat were without eight players, including center Bam Adebayo, forward Jimmy Butler and guard Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley. Center Meyers Leonard was also out because of an injury.

"Before we start, I don't want to hear about say anything about fatigue," Spoelstra said. "Our guys were fine. They felt fine. Philly just outplayed us. We didn't do enough good things defensively. Give credit to Philly ... Our group is going to be just fine. Our young guys will bounce back."

The talented Sixers took full advantage of the absences. They led by 15 at halftime and were never threatened afterward.

Shake Milton led Philadelphia with 31 points while guard Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Heat return to action at home Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich



Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com