Heat coaching staff taking advantage of fishing opportunities in Orlando

With the NBA adhering to strict quarantine rules during the season restart, there are limited options for league personnel in the `bubble' in Orlando.

The Miami Heat coaching staff has at least found one form of entertainment. Coach Erik Spoelstra said the staff has taken advantage of the lake near their Disney accommodations to fish during down time.

"The lake right out front of our team room, the staff has been doing a lot of fishing, which I've been out there observing quite a bit," Spoelstra said. "I think I will partake soon."

Fishing has been the biggest activity for players mostly confined to their rooms. Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons is among several players to test their luck off the docks. Others include Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Ben McLemore (Houston Rockets).

The league made it clear it was taking all the restrictions seriously. That was evident when Richaun Holmes (Sacramento Kings) and Bruno Caboclo (Rockets) were placed in quarantine after violating protocol.

So the Heat have made sure to follow guidelines. Other than fishing, the most popular form of entertainment is walking a path outside the team hotel.

"That's a good mental kind of escape for me," Spoelstra said. "That's been nice every day. You know me, I love the team room. Even though we're not doing something every single day as a full traveling party, there's just been great random moments we're able to go in there and have conversations and laugh and joke."

