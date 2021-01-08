Four-Game Road Trip Could Be Beneficial for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat open a four-game, six-day road trip Saturday against the Washington Wizards, with stops also at Boston and two games in Philadelphia

The Miami Heat have typically used long road trips as opportunity to develop.

That is the thinking when they have their first extended stay away from home of the season. They begin a four-game, six-day road trip Saturday against the Washington Wizards. They face the Boston Celtics Sunday before back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday and Thursday.

"I think this road trip will be key for us," guard Tyler Herro said. "I feel like later in the season, we should be able to look back at this road trip and say that was a turning point for us ... The trip will be big for us."

Two days after All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo called out the team for its poor play, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said consistency has been the biggest problem of the season. At 3-4, they have yet to win consecutive games.

"You can start to see trends," Spoelstra said. "Right now, we really have to work on our consistency. We understand how we want to play ... We just have to continue to give to the process and work on things that you need to do better and that's all we've been focused on."

This trip should be an indicator of the progress, considering Boston and Philadelphia are among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

"I feel like we just need to sharpen up on both ends of the floor," Herro said. "I think we have a new group. It's a new year. There's going to be new challenges."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com