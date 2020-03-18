Fox Sports to begin broadcasting Heat games from the past

InsideTheHeat
With the NBA season suspended at least 30 days because of the coronavirus threat, fans will now have the opportunity to relive the Miami Heat's season.

Fox Sports Florida will begin replaying games from earlier this season on Wednesday. The first game, the Heat's victory against the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks Oct. 26, airs tonight at 8 p.m. The Heat rallied from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter, capturing their first of two victories against the Eastern Conference frontrunners.

The 14-game schedule runs through April 14, which would have been the final day of the NBA regular season. All of the games were Heat victories. Among the games to be replayed are the Heat's wins against the defending champion Toronto Raptors (Dec. 3), Bucks (March 20) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Feb. 20) when the organization retired legend Dwyane Wade's jersey at halftime.

The NBA has released no updates on when the season would resume. Four more players, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. It raised the infected total to seven. The league decided to shut down last Wednesday when Utah Jazz center and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have the virus. A day later, teammate Donovan Mitchell was diagnosed.

All major professional sports leagues have postponed their seasons. The NCAA canceled the women's and men's basketball tournaments. As of Wednesday, 115 people in the United States had died from the coronavirus.

Should the league cancel the remaining games, the Heat (41-24) would enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

