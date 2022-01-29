Fred VanVleet Picks Up in Toronto Where Kyle Lowry Left Off

When the Miami Heat acquired guard Kyle Lowry last offseason, it left a void for the leadership role on the Toronto Raptors.

So far this season, Fred VanVleet, once Lowry's understudy, has stepped up as the star in Toronto.

“I think just going into it was just big shoes to fill,” VanVleet said in a recent interview with Sportsnet. “You know, there’s two things you can do with that pressure or that weight: shy away from it or lean into it. That was something that we definitely talked about is just the added expectation and extra weight that would be on me as the point guard. Not only a point guard, but to replace the greatest Raptor of all time.”

VanVleet, who is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, has had an All-Star caliber season, averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. His points and assists per game are both Top 25 in the NBA. VanVleet leads his team in both of those categories, as well as being second among the Raptors in steals.

VanVleet cites confidence as a factor in his step towards greatness as his career has continued.

“Until I’m done this is how I’m gonna be,” VanVleet said. “There’s no other way for me to achieve any of the things I’ve achieved individually other than to be insanely confident and crazy.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant