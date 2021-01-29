News
Miami Heat Guard Gabe Vincent's Opportunity is Being Dampened By Losses

Because of injuries, Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent has showcased himself during losing streak
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is grateful for the opportunity. 

He just wishes the outcome of the games were different. 

Vincent, who is on a two-way contract, has taken advantage every time he's been allowed to play because of the Heat's recent rash of injuries. The downside is they have lost eight of the last 10 games he's played. 

"Just trying to make the most of it, and definitely win games," Vincent said. "From that aspect, I haven’t been coming out on top of that. Still trying to figure out how to win games and how to impact winning. That’s the most important thing to me. That’s the most important thing to the organization. It’s how can you impact winning and how can you be successful. We’re still trying to figure out that hump with this unit, despite what’s going on. Unfortunate the circumstances of my opportunity, but I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m just going to continue to try and help this team whenever my number’s called.”

Vincent had 18 points in the Heat's 109-105 loss Thursday to the Los Angeles Clippers. He and fellow two-way player Max Strus accounted for 30 points. 

“This team is about producing," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We have great confidence in those guys. They put in so much time behind the scenes and they are prepared and ready to produce. We don’t even hesitate. We don’t look at whether they are two-way or the full-guarantee contract. We feel they are plug-and-play guys and they both contributed very positively.”

