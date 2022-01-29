Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Making Great Strides In January

Skip to main content
Gabe Vincent has scored double-figures in six of last eight games

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent has now scored double-figures in six of the past eight games after his 23-point effort Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

“It was fun," Vincent said. "I didn’t even know I put up twelve threes. I know in that third, I was trying to be aggressive early. Jimmy was drawing a lot of attention. I just took my shots as they came. As they started to fall, I started to look for them more and more. Guys just continued to find me. They went in. Obviously that makes it better.”

Here's what the rest of the team is saying about Vincent's progression this month: 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “It’s just so fun to see his progress. I’ve said this so many times. I don’t think there’s many young players that would take on this kind of role change. I think all of his minutes that he played last year were really important. Just to really embrace what this role would look like. It was an uncomfortable process, but he bought in 100 percent. No questions. No second guessing. He knew there would be a process with it. He’s just grown so much. Then when you have nights like this where you really needed scoring, you just rewind to who he used to be. Now he’s added so many other dimensions to his game. He’s a really tough, hard-nosed defender who can guard multiple positions. Now he can organize your offense for you. I feel very comfortable when Gabe is running the offense that he can get the ball where it needs to go.”

Heat center Bam Adebayo: “He has that capability. Watching him in the Olympics, and also I watched him in Stockton when we were trying to get him, he has the capability to put that ball in the basket. I will say that. He’s just playing within his role and he’s just being a starter.”

