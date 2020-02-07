InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent making most G League call-up opportunity

Shandel Richardson

If his debut was any indication, Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent could become the team's next developmental project.

Vincent scored nine points, including three 3-pointers, in the Heat's 128-111 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday at Staples Center. The performance came just a day after being called up from the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls.

"I didn't even hesitate [to call him up]," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I feel like I've known him the last six weeks."

Spoelstra said he received daily reports from Sioux Falls coach Eric Glass. The staff also watched a lot of film. When center Meyers Leonard and guard Tyler Herro sustained injuries before this five-game road trip, it was an easy decision to include Vincent among the call-ups. He was joined by second-round pick KZ Okpala and Kyle Alexander. Vincent was the only one to receive extended playing time, logging 17 minutes.

"He definitely can fit," Spoelstra said. "He helps."

Vincent, who went undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2018, could become next in the line of the Heat's strong track record of developing players. Duncan Robinson, Rodney McGruder, Hassan Whiteside and Derrick Jones Jr. all played in Sioux Falls before making names for themselves in Miami. Vincent averaged 21.8 points and 3.2 rebounds with the Skyforce before receiving an opportunity. He will likely have more chances Friday when the Heat play at the Sacramento Kings.

"He has range but can shoot on the move," Spoelstra said. "He's a capable, detailed defender. He'll get better in that area. We're very happy to have him." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat will have to make roster adjustments on road trip amid injuries

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard and guard Tyler Herro will not play against the Los Angeles Clippers because injuries

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Report: Miami Heat acquire Andre Iguodala in trade before deadline

The Miami Heat are set to trade for Memphis Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

A breakdown of the Miami Heat's moves at the trade deadline

A look at the pros and cons of the Miami Heat's trade deadline acquisitions and losses

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat complete trade with Memphis, adding James Johnson and Dion Waiters in exchange for Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder

Miami Heat acquire Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder in Andre Iguodala deal that includes Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat At Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in the first of a five-game road trip

Shandel Richardson

by

BallisLife

After trade deadline activity, Miami Heat fall flat in loss to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Miami Heat acquire Andre Iguodala in exchange for Justise Winslow hours before losing 128-111 to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo always up for competing against the league's best centers

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will face the Portland Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz during the five-game road trip

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn claims third straight conference Rookie of the month award

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn once again honored by the league

Shandel Richardson

Injuries lead to Miami Heat recalling three G League players

Miami Heat call up Kyle Alexander, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Jimmy Butler reminds everyone he can score when necessary

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler only has four 30-point games this season, including 38 in Monday's win against the Philadelphia 76ers

Shandel Richardson