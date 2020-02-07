Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent making most G League call-up opportunity

If his debut was any indication, Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent could become the team's next developmental project.

Vincent scored nine points, including three 3-pointers, in the Heat's 128-111 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday at Staples Center. The performance came just a day after being called up from the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls.

"I didn't even hesitate [to call him up]," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I feel like I've known him the last six weeks."

Spoelstra said he received daily reports from Sioux Falls coach Eric Glass. The staff also watched a lot of film. When center Meyers Leonard and guard Tyler Herro sustained injuries before this five-game road trip, it was an easy decision to include Vincent among the call-ups. He was joined by second-round pick KZ Okpala and Kyle Alexander. Vincent was the only one to receive extended playing time, logging 17 minutes.

"He definitely can fit," Spoelstra said. "He helps."

Vincent, who went undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2018, could become next in the line of the Heat's strong track record of developing players. Duncan Robinson, Rodney McGruder, Hassan Whiteside and Derrick Jones Jr. all played in Sioux Falls before making names for themselves in Miami. Vincent averaged 21.8 points and 3.2 rebounds with the Skyforce before receiving an opportunity. He will likely have more chances Friday when the Heat play at the Sacramento Kings.

"He has range but can shoot on the move," Spoelstra said. "He's a capable, detailed defender. He'll get better in that area. We're very happy to have him."