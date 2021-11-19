Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Continues To Improve As A Shooter

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent isn't trying to replace the injured Tyler Herro.

He just wants to step up when his number is called. With Herro sidelined due to a wrist injury, Vincent had 18 points in Thursday's victory against the Washington Wizards. He shot 6 of 12 from the field.

“I feel great," Vincent said. "I have put a lot of work in on my game and it is nice that it is finally paying off under these big lights. It was a matter of time. I do not think I ever lost faith in who I was. I know who I have been my entire career and how I have been able to shoot the ball. It is nice to see it go in. Just a credit to the staff and my teammates for not losing faith in me either.”

Here's what the rest of the Heat are saying about Vincent's improvement:

HEAT COACH ERIK SPOELSTRA: “I never really get too much into the swing of whether the ball’s going in. I see the work he’s putting in. I know he’s a great shooter. It’s a matter of getting comfortable. That’s what you’re seeing. He’s comfortable. Those veteran leaders are infusing confidence into our young guys and Gabe and they’re able to be their best versions of themselves. Gabe’s healthy this year. I don’t think it was really fair to evaluate last year. He was grinding. He gave us good minutes, but he wasn’t healthy coming off of knee surgery. I think you’re seeing a result of a lot of work and health.”

CENTER BAM ADEBAYO: “I am happy for him. He was aggressive all night doing the little things and got a dunk. I am truly happy for him. He’s one of my closest friends and he’s like a brother to me, so I always enjoy his success.”

FORWARD JIMMY BUTLER: “The kid can play, man. He is so confident and comfortable. He guards and he does so many things well. He knows where the ball has to go and he is a hell of a guy. A great teammate. I think he is going to definitely change the game for us a lot this year.”

