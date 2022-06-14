Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Comments On The Jimmy Butler Shot In Game 7

Vincent supports Butler's pull-up jumper against the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent was a fan of Jimmy Butler's final shot against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

The Heat were down two points but Butler decided to take a pull-up jumpshot instead of waiting for another shot. 

“I loved it,” Vincent said while speaking at a Heat summer youth camp in Cooper City. “I thought the game was over. I thought we won.”

Butler drew plenty criticism after taking the shot. The Heat wound up losing the deciding game on their home court and failing to make the NBA Finals. 

“But, like I said, I support Jimmy,” Vincent said. “I support the shot. I probably would have done the same thing in his position. Heavy is the head that wears the crown and I’m sure he got a lot of heat for it. But he has my support.”

The Heat came up just short of making the Finals for a second time in three seasons. 

“Sometimes it ends a little better than it did,” Vincent said. “I’ll tell you that much. Sometimes it ended a little better than it did.”

