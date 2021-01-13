Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Plans to Take Full Advantage of Opportunity

With the Miami Heat missing several key players because of COVID-19, two-way player Gabe Vincent is getting a chance to be in the rotation

The situation wasn't ideal for Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent.

He wasn't happy about the team being without several key players for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of COVID-19. Still, he made the most of the opportunity that allowed him to be in the rotation.

"Opportunity comes few and far between," Vincent said. "We just try to be ready for when it does. I'm not happy about the circumstances. I'd love for the rest of our team to be here and be competing with us. I just try to take advantage of it and try to impact the game on both sides of the floor. Unfortunately, we came up short but we're looking forward to Thursday."

Vincent, who is on a two-way contract, had the best game of his NBA career. He finished with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. He also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Vincent said this is his chance to prove his versatility.

"This world loves lables," Vincent said. "We're so quick to label people for everything but I'm a basketball player at the end of the day. I can make plays off the ball. I can make plays on the ball. I can handle [the ball]. I can defend. I was able to showcase a little bit of that (Tuesday) in terms of getting to the hold and shooting the three. It's a little bit of everything."

