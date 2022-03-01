Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Proving He's Reliable In Relief Role

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent has taken the initiative of improving his game on both ends of the court and modeled his style of play after teammate Kyle Lowry.

Vincent, who started in place of Lowry, had his fifth 20-point game of the season in Monday's victory against the Chicago Bulls. He tied with Tyler Herro for a team-high 20 points. Lowry was away from the tend to a personal matter.

“I have definitely grown as a player throughout this season and Kyle has been huge for me,” Vincent said. “I used to study his game before he got here. He has been huge for my development, being up close and personal, and reaching out before games even when he is not here to give me confidence.”

Vincent has been a role player most of the season but has proven the ability to produce when called upon. He's made 20 starts.

“It’s been exponential,” Spoelstra said of Vincent's growth. “He really works at it and he’s humble. He’s a tireless worker, but he studies and works with the coaching staff and [assistant coach Eric Glass] constantly. We’ve thrown a lot at him, but he’s been open to that. In the moments of truth and when there is pressure, he’s really been steady where he doesn’t just jump to his instincts."

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant