Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent: `I Think I've Shown I Can Be A Rotational Player'

Vincent says he's proven his worth this season with the Heat

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is past the proving stage. 

Now, he's ready to move to the next level. 

After making an impact with the Heat this season, Vincent said during Tuesday's exit interviews he is ready to be an every day player. 

“I think I’ve shown I can be a rotational player in this league,” Vincent said at FTX Arena. “I would love to play every game.” 

Vincent, who joined the Heat as a two-way contract player, proved he was more than a capable NBA player. He served as a quality replacement every time Kyle Lowry needed a replacement. 

The Heat never lost a playoff game when Vincent was in the starting lineup. 

"Showing I can be a point guard in this league, that was a really fun challenge and experience," Vincent said. 

Vincent said he plans to work with Lowry in the offseason so he comes back stronger next year. He expects to return as a different player. 

“I’m looking forward to the grind and getting back to the lab," Vincent said. "And coming back here with something different.”

