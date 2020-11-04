SI.com
Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominating the Miami Heat's Offseason

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has already hinted the organization is exploring options to improve the roster.

Even after last season's surprise run to the NBA Finals, he knows it's going to take more to win a championship.

“If there’s a next thing that can take us to another level, I’m open to it,” Riley said.

For the past year, there has been speculation about two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks joining the Heat.

The rumors have only gained steam in recent weeks. Last month The Athletic reported the Heat are going to make their move for Antetokounmpo next summer during free agency. A report Tuesday suggested he could be acquired via trade this season.

Regardless, Riley realizes the team is still in need of an upgrade if it is to remain in championship contention. At 75, Riley also doesn't have much time to waste before he finally decides to step down. 

"Can we get through the Eastern Conference next year with what’s happening in Philadelphia," Riley said. "Or what’s going to happen in Milwaukee or Brooklyn or Boston? We already know Boston’s got their team together and three first-round picks. Toronto? There’s a lot of very good teams. That’s was the question I kick around in my mind … are we good enough? Or do we need to get around to the next thing earlier.”

