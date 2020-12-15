Giannis Antetokounmpo Off the Table for the Miami Heat next season

The two-time MVP has decided to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat’s potential pursuit for Giannis Antetokounmpo is over before it started.

The two-time MVP has decided to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks. He announced he was signing a five-year, $228 million contract. He announced his intentions via social media.

"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo posted on Twitter. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

The Heat were among the suitors for Antetokounmpo. The Bucks failed to make the NBA Finals despite entering the playoffs with the top seed the last two years.

The Heat were largely in the mix because Antetokounmpo’s relationship with Heat center Bam Adebayo. Both players share the same agent.

Twitter: @ShandelRich



Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com