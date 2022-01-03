Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors Preview

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    The Miami Heat face the Golden State Warriors Monday at Chase Center
    The Miami Heat face the Golden State Warriors Monday at Chase Center

    Game time: 10 p.m., ET

    Where: Chase Center

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Warriors -11

    VITALS: The Heat and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court as Miami has currently won four of the last five overall. The HEAT are 32-33 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games ... Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 13 times this season and has now totaled 32 as a member of the Heat, the most in team history ... Prior to starting the last four games, Ӧmer Yurtseven grabbed double-figure rebounds in four-straight games off the bench, becoming the first Heat rookie reserve to accomplish the feat in at least four consecutive contests in franchise history ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (leg), Max Strus (protocols), Gabe Vincent (protocols), Zylan Cheatham (protocols) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out and P.J. Tucker (leg) is questionable. For the Warriors, Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

    PROJECTED STARTERS

    HEAT

    G Kyle Lowry

    G Tyler Herro

    C Omer Yurtseven

    F Caleb Martin

    Read More

    F Jimmy Butler

    WARRIORS

    F Andrew Wiggins

    F Otto Porter Jr.

    C Kevon Looney

    G Gary Payton II

    G Stephen Curry

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Sunday's loss to the Sacramento Kings: “There was a bunch of plays we could have made to probably to put ourselves in a better position.”

